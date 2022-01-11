JustInvest LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

JustInvest LLC decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,383,000 after buying an additional 59,747 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 250,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.87.

PPG Industries stock opened at $166.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.84 and its 200 day moving average is $161.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

