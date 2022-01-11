JustInvest LLC Purchases Shares of 21,497 Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,917 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,602,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 364,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,799,000 after purchasing an additional 298,459 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,287,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,876 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 3.60. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

