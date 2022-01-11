K2 Principal Fund L.P. Makes New Investment in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.43. 1,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.60 million, a PE ratio of 239.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $27.48.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 113.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is 590.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. JMP Securities cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

