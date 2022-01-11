K2 Principal Fund L.P. Takes Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.17. The company had a trading volume of 38,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,635,420. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average is $66.25.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

In other news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $22,496,337.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 642,534 shares of company stock worth $45,885,389 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on APO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

