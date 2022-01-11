Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares traded down 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.06. 497,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 718,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Kaixin Auto by 3,981.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 17,917 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaixin Auto by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaixin Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Kaixin Auto by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kaixin Auto during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, whose subsidiaries operate as used car dealers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

