Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS KAJMY opened at $11.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69. Kajima has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $15.17.

Get Kajima alerts:

Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter.

Kajima Corp. engages in the construction, real estate development, architectural design, and civil engineering businesses. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Building Construction, Real Estate Development and Other, Domestic Subsidiaries and Affiliates, and Overseas Subsidiaries and Affiliates.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Kajima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kajima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.