KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,666.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

