KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,666.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 19.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at $1,617,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at $345,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Featured Article: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.