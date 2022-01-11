Keebeck Alpha LP Buys 355 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,792 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,399,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total value of $84,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 746,590 shares of company stock worth $247,729,364. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $328.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $912.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $333.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.73.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

