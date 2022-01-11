Keebeck Alpha LP Buys 368 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,576 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. 55I LLC grew its position in Walmart by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 44,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 43,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 93,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $13,126,454.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

NYSE WMT opened at $144.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.73. The stock has a market cap of $401.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

