Keebeck Alpha LP Has $1.05 Million Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 21,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Coherent by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,752,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Coherent by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Coherent by 1,241.5% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 14,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

COHR stock opened at $263.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -59.72 and a beta of 1.46. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.85 and a 1-year high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.17.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

