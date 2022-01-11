Keybank National Association OH Acquires New Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,654,000 after acquiring an additional 983,136 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $210,874,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,729,500.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,218,000 after acquiring an additional 345,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 18.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,880,000 after acquiring an additional 301,868 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,342,000 after acquiring an additional 265,091 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV opened at $239.86 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.91 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.13.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.32.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,805 shares of company stock worth $9,493,499. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

