Keybank National Association OH Has $453,000 Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 61,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. cut their price objective on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on C3.ai from $78.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other C3.ai news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,005,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 163,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $7,478,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 422,089 shares of company stock worth $19,385,852 in the last ninety days. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AI stock opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.10. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $176.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.56.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.