Keybank National Association OH Has $582,000 Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 54.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ABM. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $36.31 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.55.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

