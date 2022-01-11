Keybank National Association OH Lowers Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.06% of Natus Medical worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 612.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 1,193.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the second quarter worth about $80,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $272,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $797.79 million, a P/E ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50. Natus Medical Incorporated has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.60 million. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

