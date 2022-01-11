Keybank National Association OH Raises Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,837,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,419,000 after acquiring an additional 595,256 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2,152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 72,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 69,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $105.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.28. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Argus downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

