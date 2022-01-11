Keybank National Association OH Sells 4,242 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $3,629,122.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $5,360,420.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 518,305 shares of company stock worth $25,536,753 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

