KeyCorp Comments on Celanese Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Celanese in a research report issued on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $18.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $18.38. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.27 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.40.

Shares of CE opened at $170.29 on Tuesday. Celanese has a one year low of $115.42 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.07 and a 200-day moving average of $158.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 111.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

