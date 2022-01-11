KeyCorp Weighs in on Entegris, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Entegris in a research note issued on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $4.57 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.55.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $133.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Entegris news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $193,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,131 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,628 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

