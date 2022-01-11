Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KIM. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.81.

NYSE KIM opened at $25.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

