Kineko (KKO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,732.00

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $1,732.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kineko has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

