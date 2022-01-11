Kinneret Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 8,476 Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS)

Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition during the second quarter worth $632,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition by 6.9% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 748,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 48,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,087,000. Institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group Acquisition alerts:

Simon Property Group Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.