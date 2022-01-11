Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

KGC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE:KGC opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 109,336 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 99.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 386,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 193,041 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 50.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 30,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

