Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at National Bankshares

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.33.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$7.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.35 and a twelve month high of C$10.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$132,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 983,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,490,090.20. Also, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$47,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,166 shares in the company, valued at C$315,111.80.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.