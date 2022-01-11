Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.29.

KL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 21.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 108.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 183.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 49,619 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 13.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 411,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 50,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.65. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.27.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

