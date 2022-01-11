Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.51. The stock had a trading volume of 61,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,808. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

