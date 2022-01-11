Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Truist raised their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.14.

ABBV stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $136.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,325,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $241.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

