Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Lowers Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $183,108,000 after buying an additional 135,028 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 34.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

VZ traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.36. The stock had a trading volume of 400,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,386,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.