Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 277 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,532 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 609.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 17.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 61.5% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 95,754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after buying an additional 36,454 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.46. 45,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722,580. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.13.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

