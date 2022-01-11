Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 750 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist cut their target price on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.46. The stock had a trading volume of 123,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,588,980. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.89. The stock has a market cap of $143.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

