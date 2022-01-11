Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $1,498,387,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Mastercard by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,096 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Mastercard by 173.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $616,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Mastercard by 38.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,934,000 after acquiring an additional 972,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mastercard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after acquiring an additional 881,104 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA traded down $5.58 on Tuesday, hitting $358.33. The company had a trading volume of 44,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481,092. The company has a market capitalization of $352.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.30.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.