Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,106,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,840,000 after purchasing an additional 246,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 639,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after purchasing an additional 713,283 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,376,000 after purchasing an additional 757,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,673,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,555,000 after purchasing an additional 83,255 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $199,803.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,939 shares of company stock valued at $14,051,645. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. Raymond James boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.43. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

