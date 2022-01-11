Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Downgraded to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $66.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KSS. Citigroup increased their price target on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.54.

NYSE:KSS opened at $46.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.08. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $41.35 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,186,000 after buying an additional 276,402 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,041,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,861,000 after buying an additional 298,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Kohl’s by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,732,000 after buying an additional 249,484 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Kohl’s by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,759,000 after buying an additional 823,426 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,642,000 after purchasing an additional 68,529 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

