Komodo Hits Market Cap of $81.18 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $81.18 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.99 or 0.00339568 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00134800 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00087409 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000175 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000672 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 129,704,056 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

