Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Stock Price Down 1%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) fell 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.09. 675,559 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 282,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KKPNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

