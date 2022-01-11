Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KORE Group Holdings Inc. provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA. “

Get Kore Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of KORE stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. Kore Group has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $67.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kore Group will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Kore Group

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kore Group (KORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.