Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) PT Raised to $80.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KRUS. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Sushi USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

KRUS opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $537.01 million, a P/E ratio of -93.81 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $85.62.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.