Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $72.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Lamb Weston have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefiting from robust demand in food away-from-home channels. The trend contributed to the top line during second-quarter fiscal 2022, which increased year over year and surpassed the consensus mark. For fiscal 2022, management expects net sales growth to exceed its long-term goal of low-to-mid single digits. Well, it continues to benefit from solid demand for frozen potato products globally. Lamb Weston’s sales also gained on robust price/mix, which went up 6% on the back of initial benefits from product pricing actions along with better prices charged to customers for product delivery. Apart from this, Lamb Weston’s efforts to boost offerings and expand capacity enable it to meet rising demand conditions for snacks and fries.”

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.40.

NYSE LW opened at $68.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

In other news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 6.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 31.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 277,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.