Lamprell (LON:LAM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lamprell plc (LON:LAM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 37.40 ($0.51). Lamprell shares last traded at GBX 37 ($0.50), with a volume of 63,085 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £151.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Lamprell (LON:LAM)

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

