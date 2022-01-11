Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,800 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 569,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Landec by 126.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Landec during the third quarter worth about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Landec by 78.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Landec during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

LNDC stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91. Landec has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Landec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

