Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,800 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 569,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Landec by 126.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Landec during the third quarter worth about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Landec by 78.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Landec during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.
LNDC stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91. Landec has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.22.
Landec Company Profile
Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.
