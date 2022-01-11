Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives $75.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.71.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $3,876,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $74,461.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,794 shares of company stock worth $15,623,923 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.97. The stock had a trading volume of 41,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,828. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.62. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $37.38 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

