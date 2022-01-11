Lendefi Market Capitalization Tops $929,066.53 (LDFI)

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Lendefi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lendefi has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. Lendefi has a market capitalization of $929,066.53 and approximately $3,663.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00060352 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00080573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.77 or 0.07556166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,518.25 or 1.00030376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00067729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Lendefi Profile

Lendefi launched on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lendefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

