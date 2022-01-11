LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,754,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 826,893 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 3.76% of LendingClub worth $106,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LC. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 348.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -51.23 and a beta of 2.04. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $169,408.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,710 shares of company stock worth $398,039 over the last three months. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

