LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of LGI Homes worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in LGI Homes by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.60.

LGI Homes stock opened at $134.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 13.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.51. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

