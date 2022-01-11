Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Liberty Broadband reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $10.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Liberty Broadband.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. The firm had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

LBRDK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 51.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,394 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.7% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,445,000 after acquiring an additional 861,499 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,143,000 after acquiring an additional 736,144 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 101.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,222,000 after acquiring an additional 685,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 53.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 646,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $150.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 0.96. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $142.63 and a one year high of $194.05.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

