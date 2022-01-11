Liberum Capital Downgrades Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) to Sell

Liberum Capital cut shares of Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EDVMF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.14.

Shares of EDVMF opened at $21.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $28.52.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

