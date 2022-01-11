Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Truist

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price objective reduced by Truist from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised Lightspeed POS to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightspeed POS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.81.

LSPD opened at $36.07 on Monday. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $33.82 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 3.95.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Lightspeed POS’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

