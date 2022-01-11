Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share.
LMNR stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $282.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.03.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.95%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.
About Limoneira
Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.
