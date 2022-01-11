Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) vs. GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Critical Analysis

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) and Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GAMCO Investors and Lion Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAMCO Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Lion Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.6% of GAMCO Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Lion Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.8% of GAMCO Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Lion Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GAMCO Investors and Lion Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors 28.17% 96.99% 38.89% Lion Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

GAMCO Investors has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Group has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GAMCO Investors and Lion Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors $259.73 million 2.53 $58.69 million $3.06 7.97 Lion Group $10.23 million 4.58 -$3.35 million N/A N/A

GAMCO Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Group.

Summary

GAMCO Investors beats Lion Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds. The firm offers its services to open-end fund, closed-end fund and private wealth management investors. The company was founded by Mario J. Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

About Lion Group

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients. It also provides total return swap (TRS) services, which include A-shares and Hong Kong stock basket-linked TRS. Lion Group Holding Ltd. has a strategic partnership with Grandshores Technology Group Limited. The company is headquartered in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.