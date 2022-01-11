Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.05). Lithium Americas posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 124.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at $1,278,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 222.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -54.61 and a beta of 1.18. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.64.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

